The boyfriend of the woman found hanging from a pier has been arrested and charged in her death.

According to jail records, James Hart was charged with Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair a human corpse.

On June 19, League City Police Department officers were called to the marina after 12:45 p.m. after a woman, identified as 30-year-old Giselle Salazar-Tapia, was found not breathing on one of the boats docked at the Wharf Marina at Clear Lake.

According to initial investigations, she allegedly died from a drug overdose. Police are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the official cause of death.

Officials originally said in Tapia's case, they believed she died or was killed somewhere else, and her hanging was staged.

Court records state Hart's bond was set at $80,000.