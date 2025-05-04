Houston: Security officer shot in River Oaks area; suspect killed, police say

The Brief The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on San Felipe Street. The suspect was allegedly fleeing security during a burglary attempt. Police say the suspect and a security officer shot each other. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the officer was sent to a hospital.



One person is dead, and a security guard is in a hospital after a shooting in Houston's River Oaks area, according to police.

Houston: San Felipe Street shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 2:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of San Felipe Street near River Oaks Boulevard. Residents tell FOX 26 that shots were fired at about 2:40 p.m.

According to Houston Police Detective Ivelys Barrett, Houston officers were called to help River Oak security officers with a burglary in progress. A man was allegedly seen trying to burglarize a home when he fled from security.

The chase reportedly started on Bellmeade Street, then went into an alleyway on San Felipe near River Oaks Elementary School.

After the chase, Det. Barrett says the suspect and a security guard shot each other.

The suspect was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The security guard was taken to hospital.

What we don't know:

The security officer's current condition is not available at this time. Police say the officer is stable, meaning the officer's condition is not getting worse.

Neither the officer nor the suspect have been identified at this time.