The League City Police Department is investigating after a second death was reported at the marina on Wednesday.

Officials said they responded just after 12:45 p.m. after a woman was found not breathing on one of the boats docked at the Wharf Marina at Clear Lake.

Authorities said initial indications are the woman died from a drug overdose.

Police said the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy and toxicology testing to confirm the cause of death.

The woman's death is the second at the marina since 30-year-old Giselle Salazar-Tapia of League City was found hanging from a rope on one of the piers at the marina.

Officials said in Tapia's case, police believe she died or was killed somewhere else, and her hanging was staged.

The investigation into the second woman's death continues.