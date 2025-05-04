Houston weather: Calm Sunday night; Storm Alert Day on Tuesday

The Brief Beautiful Weekend! Pleasant Sunday Evening Storms Return Midweek



The beautiful weekend ends with a very pleasant evening across southeast Texas. Look for mostly clear skies with a light East wind and lows in the lower 60s.

Weather pattern changes on Monday

Strong to severe storms will brew out in West Texas on Monday. This storm system will eventually impact Houston as it progresses across the state. Look for increasing clouds and humidity with gusty southeast winds.

Rain chances build up during the afternoon hours, but nothing too strong or severe is expected on the first day of the work week.

Stormy weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

Several rounds of rain are expected in the middle of the week starting on Tuesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the FOX26 area at a level 2 of 5 for severe storms on Tuesday, making it a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day.

On Wednesday, the coastal counties will be slightly more favored to see additional showers and storms.

Two days of storms and downpours

Hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to the severe weather possibilities, heavy rains could cause localized street flooding and rises on area bayous.

Be safe moving around the area if you find yourself in stormy conditions.

