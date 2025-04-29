Mayday USA ready to empower Houston families

The Brief Mayday USA is hosting a major event in Houston to empower families and communities. The event will feature helpful giveaways. They'll offer resources to combat human trafficking, which continues to be a crisis in Houston. It aims to inspire change and provide support through mentorship and community engagement. FOX 26 is a proud sponsor, inviting everyone to join the movement.



Mayday USA is set to energize Houston as one of the five major cities hosting this unique event.

Mayday USA event at Houston's Discover Green

The initiative focuses on empowering families, restoring communities, and providing valuable resources to those in need.

The event will include free haircuts for kids, grocery card giveaways, and bicycles, all aimed at giving back to the community.

Timeline:

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at Discovery Green Park, 1500 McKinney Street, Downtown Houston.

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.: A pre-rally, offering free haircuts, bikes, and grocery cards.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: An evening filled with worship, Christian rap, powerful testimonies, and baptisms.

The backstory:

Inspired by a transformative initiative in Peru, Mayday USA was founded by a group of "Momma Bears" who wanted to make a difference in their communities. The movement aims to stand for families and children, using voices and prayer to promote righteousness, wellness, and wholeness.

What they're saying:

"There are so many young people out there who are on their own! This gives us an opportunity to reach them and bring them in close and mentor them. We really felt the need to stand for family, to begin to stand for our children. We believe we're going into every part of the city - we're going into every socio-economic status, we're all family," states the Directof of this Houston event, Callie Gray.

Why you should care:

The event aims to raise awareness about human trafficking and provide resources to support affected families and individuals. It offers a chance to engage with the community, receive mentorship, and participate in a movement that promotes positive change.

Big picture view:

Mayday USA is not just an event; it's a movement and a call to action. It seeks to empower families, restore communities, and inspire change through collective efforts and support.

Local perspective:

Houston has been chosen as a location for this impactful gathering due to ongoing challenges with human trafficking. The event aims to address this critical issue and provide valuable resources to support affected families and individuals.

How to get involved

What's next:

Attendees can take action by texting "mayday" to 503-855-6765. You can also head to their website below and scan their QR code. The event promises to be a day of giving back and empowering the community.

What you can do:

Join the movement by attending the event, participating in activities, and supporting the initiative's goals. Use your voice and prayer to help build a stronger community. They're also looking for volunteers to help and donations are always welcome.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit www.maydayusa.org.