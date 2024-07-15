What's more frustrating than going a week without power. Finding out as far as CenterPoint is concerned, you don't even exist

"We've been without power since Monday when the storm hit," said Woodridge Forest resident Jessica Burke. Why?

We didn't see any fallen trees in the Porter subdivision. "Coupled with the fact that we have underground lines, it doesn't make any sense to me," said resident Doug Jones.

"Half of our neighborhood had Entergy. They were back up and running on Saturday, whereas the rest of us are still waiting," Jessica said. "CenterPoint didn't even have us on their radar," said Yvonne Martinez, who's also a Woodridge Forest resident.

In an email, residents learned Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough came to their neighborhood Sunday and was shocked to see underground lines and no overly significant tree damage.

SUGGESTED: Governor Abbott launches probe into CenterPoint's Hurricane Beryl response

CenterPoint reportedly told the judge that the neighborhood had yet to be assessed.

"The very first map showed us in yellow," Yvonne said. "The second map showed us energized and then on July 10th when they said they had their maps in order, then we were not in any color zone."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"This was only a category one storm and I would hate to see what a two, three, four, or five would have done," said resident Eric Lambert. "I think it's poor planning, they're undermanned, and it goes all the way to the top."