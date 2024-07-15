In response to the challenges brought about by Hurricane Beryl, Governor Greg Abbott announced a critical step forward: the Texas Public Utility Commission (PUC) will conduct a thorough investigation into CenterPoint Energy's preparedness and response capabilities.

BERYL RELATED CRIME: Man accused of pointing gun at electric utility worker

Abbott expressed concerns over the utility company's performance during the crisis, citing widespread power outages that hindered rescue operations and posed significant risks to public safety. The investigation aims to assess CenterPoint's ability to manage and mitigate such disruptions effectively.

LAWSUIT: Houston restaurants sue CenterPoint Energy over extended power outages

"This investigation is crucial," Abbott stated during a press briefing. "Texans rely on utility providers like CenterPoint to deliver reliable service, especially during emergencies. The failures we witnessed during Hurricane Beryl highlight the need for accountability and improvements in our infrastructure."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 9: A convoy of electric trucks from several different states gather to support power outage efforts the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Houston causing mass power outages on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 in Houston. (Raquel N Expand

The PUC, tasked with regulating Texas' public utilities, will investigate CenterPoint's actions leading up to and during the hurricane, evaluating their communication with customers, deployment of resources, and overall emergency preparedness protocols. The findings from this investigation are expected to inform necessary reforms and improvements to ensure better service reliability in future crises.

RESOURCES: Can't work after Beryl? Unemployment assistance now available

Abbott emphasized the importance of transparency throughout the investigation process, promising regular updates to the public on the PUC's findings and recommendations. He underscored the state's commitment to holding utility companies accountable for maintaining high standards of service delivery, particularly in times of heightened need.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

As Texas continues to recover from Hurricane Beryl, the investigation into CenterPoint's response serves as a pivotal step towards safeguarding communities and strengthening the state's resilience against future natural disasters.