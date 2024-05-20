Waller Mayor Danny Marburger has signed a temporary curfew for residents in Waller due to the storm damage in the area.

According to the order, the temporary curfew prohibits anyone to remain on, or travel upon, any public street, road, sidewalk or other public property in the City of Waller between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

The curfew will not apply to police officers, firefighters, or any other persons authorized by local, state or federal governmental officials to assist in protecting public health and safety.

The regulations will be in effect from May 20, 2024, until May 24, 2024.