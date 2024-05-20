Houston weather: City of Houston offering additional cooling centers
HOUSTON - As numerous Houston-area residents remain without power, the City of Houston is offering additional cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat as they recover from the severe weather and power outages.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Here is a list of cooling centers from the City of Houston:
Locations operating from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm:
- Almeda Community Center: 14201 Almeda School Rd, Houston, TX 77047
- Bessie Swindle Community Center: 11800 Scott St, Houston, TX 77047
- Beverly Hills Community Center: 9800 Kingspoint Rd, Houston, TX 77075
- Carverdale Community Center: 9920 Porto Rico Rd, Houston, TX 77041
- Cherryhurst Community Center: 1700 Missouri St, Houston, TX 77006
- Clark Community Center: 9718 Clark Rd, Houston, TX 77076
- Crestmont Community Center: 5200 Selinsky Rd, Houston, TX 77048
- Eastwood Community Center: 5000 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011
- Edgewood Community Center: 5803 Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77033
- Garden Villas Community Center: 6720 S Haywood Dr, Houston, TX 77061\
- Godwin Community Center: 5101 Rutherglenn Dr, Houston, TX 77096
- Hackberry Fitness Center: 7777 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77072
- Highland Community Center: 3316 De Soto St, Houston, TX 77091
- Hobart Taylor Community Center: 8100 Kenton St, Houston, TX 77028
- Independence Heights Community Center: 603 E 35th St, Houston, TX 77022
- Linkwood Community Center: 3699 Norris Dr, Houston, TX 77025
- Meadowcreek Community Center: 5333 Berry Creek Dr, Houston, TX 77017
- Platou Community Center: 11655 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77035
- Proctor Plaza Community Center: 803 W Temple St, Houston, TX 77009
- River Oaks Community Center: 3600 Locke Ln, Houston, TX 77027
- Settegast Community Center: 3000 Garrow St, Houston, TX 77003
- Swiney Community Center: 2812 Cline St, Houston, TX 77020
- Windsor Village Community Center: 14441 Croquet Ln, Houston, TX 77085
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Locations operating from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm:
- Alief Community Center: 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072
- Denver Harbor Community Center: 6402 Market St, Houston, TX 77020
- Emancipation Community Center: 3018 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
- Fonde Community Center: 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007
- Hartman Community Center: 9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012
- Judson Robinson, Sr. Community Center: 2020 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004
- Kendall Community Center: 609 N Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77079
- Love Community Center: 1000 W 12th St, Houston, TX 77008
- Marian Community Center: 11101 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77071
- Moody Community Center: 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
- Sharpstown Community Center: 6600 Harbor Town Dr, Houston, TX 77036
- Sunnyside Community Center: 3502 Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77051
- Tidwell Community Center: 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016
- Townwood Community Center: 3403 Simsbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77045