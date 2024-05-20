As numerous Houston-area residents remain without power, the City of Houston is offering additional cooling centers for those looking to beat the heat as they recover from the severe weather and power outages.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Here is a list of cooling centers from the City of Houston:

Locations operating from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm:

Almeda Community Center: 14201 Almeda School Rd, Houston, TX 77047

Bessie Swindle Community Center: 11800 Scott St, Houston, TX 77047

Beverly Hills Community Center: 9800 Kingspoint Rd, Houston, TX 77075

Carverdale Community Center: 9920 Porto Rico Rd, Houston, TX 77041

Cherryhurst Community Center: 1700 Missouri St, Houston, TX 77006

Clark Community Center: 9718 Clark Rd, Houston, TX 77076

Crestmont Community Center: 5200 Selinsky Rd, Houston, TX 77048

Eastwood Community Center: 5000 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011

Edgewood Community Center: 5803 Bellfort St, Houston, TX 77033

Garden Villas Community Center: 6720 S Haywood Dr, Houston, TX 77061\

Godwin Community Center: 5101 Rutherglenn Dr, Houston, TX 77096

Hackberry Fitness Center: 7777 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77072

Highland Community Center: 3316 De Soto St, Houston, TX 77091

Hobart Taylor Community Center: 8100 Kenton St, Houston, TX 77028

Independence Heights Community Center: 603 E 35th St, Houston, TX 77022

Linkwood Community Center: 3699 Norris Dr, Houston, TX 77025

Meadowcreek Community Center: 5333 Berry Creek Dr, Houston, TX 77017

Platou Community Center: 11655 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77035

Proctor Plaza Community Center: 803 W Temple St, Houston, TX 77009

River Oaks Community Center: 3600 Locke Ln, Houston, TX 77027

Settegast Community Center: 3000 Garrow St, Houston, TX 77003

Swiney Community Center: 2812 Cline St, Houston, TX 77020

Windsor Village Community Center: 14441 Croquet Ln, Houston, TX 77085

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Locations operating from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm: