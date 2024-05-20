Houston ISD announces 36 campus closures for Tuesday, May 21
HOUSTON - The severe weather last week still has many reeling and looking to clean up, including the Houston Independent School District.
In a release on Monday night, the district announced that 36 campuses would be closed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
Here's the full list:
- Barrick Elementary
- Benbrook Elementary
- Berry Elementary
- Black Middle School
- Browning Elementary
- Burrus Elementary
- Cage Elementary
- Chrysalis Middle School
- Clifton Middle School
- DAEP Elementary
- Dogan Elementary
- Field Elementary
- Forest Brook Middle School
- Furr High School
- Garden Oaks
- Harper DAEP
- Harris RP Elementary
- Harvard Elementary
- Heights High School
- Hilliard Elementary
- Hogg Middle School
- Houston MSTC High School
- Janowski Elementary
- North Houston EC High School
- Northline Elementary
- Oak Forest Elementary
- Robinson Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Scarborough High School
- Secondary DAEP
- Sinclair Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Sugar Grove Middle School
- White M Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
- Waltrip High School
School officials said if your student's campus is not on the list above, it is open and will operate on its normal schedule for Tuesday, May 21.
Officials added that open campuses will have a relaxed dress code for the next few days as families continue to manage impacts of the storm.