The severe weather last week still has many reeling and looking to clean up, including the Houston Independent School District.

In a release on Monday night, the district announced that 36 campuses would be closed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Here's the full list:

Barrick Elementary

Benbrook Elementary

Berry Elementary

Black Middle School

Browning Elementary

Burrus Elementary

Cage Elementary

Chrysalis Middle School

Clifton Middle School

DAEP Elementary

Dogan Elementary

Field Elementary

Forest Brook Middle School

Furr High School

Garden Oaks

Harper DAEP

Harris RP Elementary

Harvard Elementary

Heights High School

Hilliard Elementary

Hogg Middle School

Houston MSTC High School

Janowski Elementary

North Houston EC High School

Northline Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Scarborough High School

Secondary DAEP

Sinclair Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sugar Grove Middle School

White M Elementary

Whittier Elementary

Waltrip High School

School officials said if your student's campus is not on the list above, it is open and will operate on its normal schedule for Tuesday, May 21.

Officials added that open campuses will have a relaxed dress code for the next few days as families continue to manage impacts of the storm.