River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 PM CDT until SAT 8:49 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:54 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:34 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston tornadoes: Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed around Houston area

By
Published  May 18, 2024 12:15pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Update on tornadoes in Houston area, heat safety

The National Weather Service has released the official information on the Cypress and Pine Island tornadoes. FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro gives a more in-depth explanation and discusses staying safe in the heat.

HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has released the official information on the Cypress and Pine Island tornadoes.

There was an EF-1 tornado in Cypress on Thursday, May 16 at 6:08 p.m. with peak winds reaching 110 mph.

RELATED: Houston weather: Tornado hit Cypress leaving neighborhood severely damaged

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Tuckerton and Greenhouse Roads and then tracked southeastward through the Highlands subdivision. The path length was 0.77 miles and the maximum width was 100 yards. Numerous single-family homes had roof damage and broken windows. The damage path was well-defined.

There was also an EF-1 tornado confirmed in Pine Island in Waller County at 5:44 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Peak winds reached 100 mph destroying a large metal barn and causing trailers to roll over. Survey crews found metal debris strewn 1,000 yards to the southeast and trees have fallen over in multiple directions. The path of the tornado was 0.71 miles and the maximum width reached 100 yards.

Downtown Houston and Baytown also saw straight-line wind damage with peak winds reaching 90-100 mph.

You can download FOX Local for details on cleanup efforts across the greater Houston area.