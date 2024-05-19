The Coast Guard and other Texas agencies are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl near South Padre Island.

According to the authorities, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at 7:15 a.m. from Cameron County dispatchers reporting two children had been swept away by a rip current near Beach Access 5.

Fortunately, one of the children, a 7-year-old girl, was rescued and transported to the hospital in stable condition. However, a 13-year-old girl remains missing.

In response, the Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast and deployed a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, as well as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.

Several agencies are participating in the search effort, including:

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Port Mansfield Police Department

South Padre Island Fire Department

Cameron County Park Rangers

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.