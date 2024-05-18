The Humble Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenage girl who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to officials, 17-year-old Aniya Coleman-Buckley was last seen in the 9800 block of J M Hester Road around 10 a.m.

She is described as five-feet tall with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 120 pounds.

Aniya Coleman-Buckley (Courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

Coleman-Buckley was last seen wearing silver-framed glasses, a yellow plaid long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, and blue and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Humble Police Department at 281-446-7127.