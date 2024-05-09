An 84-year-old La Porte resident, George Richardson, has been reported missing since Tuesday. Richardson was last seen by a family member around 4:00 p.m. that day.

According to surveillance footage, Richardson's 2007 purple Ford Fusion, Texas registration number FGH-8043, was observed within the City of Morgans Point, TX, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on the same day. However, the vehicle's last recorded location was in Pasadena, specifically within the 3900 block of Red Bluff Rd, around midnight on Wednesday.

Richardson, who was last seen wearing a multicolored short-sleeved button-up shirt, black pants, black shoes, and eyeglasses, is facing challenges associated with the onset of Alzheimer's dementia.

In response to his disappearance, a Silver Alert has been activated, and Richardson has been entered into both state and national missing persons databases.

Authorities are requesting the public's assistance in locating him or his vehicle. Individuals who may have information are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or reach out directly to the La Porte Police at 281-471-3810. Sergeant J. Plemons of the La Porte Police Department's Criminal Investigations unit is overseeing the case and can also be contacted at 281-842-3159.