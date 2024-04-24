There's a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman accused of scamming elderly victims by posing as a nurse in the Houston area.

The FBI's Houston division is searching for Regina Lynn Thomas, also known as Nikki Laday. Thomas faces federal charges for allegedly scamming vulnerable senior citizens, with over 65 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Believed to pose as a registered nurse in senior care centers across Houston, Thomas has ties to Pearland, Sugar Land, and surrounding areas. The FBI emphasizes the serious impact of elder fraud on communities and urges the public to report any information on Thomas's whereabouts.

Nikki Laday,56, is described as a 5'-4 black woman who weighs approximately 220 lbs.

Those with tips can contact the FBI Houston division anonymously, with the reward serving as an incentive for cooperation.



