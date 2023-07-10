A 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times in her mother's vehicle during a road rage incident on Sunday evening, police say.

The shooting was reported around 7:25 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bellfort Avenue.

According to police, the mother and a male suspect in another vehicle were reportedly involved in a road rage incident that led to the suspect firing into the woman’s vehicle.

Police say a 7-year-old passenger in the woman’s vehicle was shot in the leg and the thigh. She was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The unidentified suspect was said to be driving a black Lexus. No further description has been released.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at (713)308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.