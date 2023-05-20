A suspected road rage incident on I-45 N in downtown Houston has led to one person's death, police say.

It happened around 10 p.m. on I-45 N at San Jacinto, where a witness described the shooter's truck as dark-colored, but the moments that led up to the incident were not disclosed, as of this writing.

However, from what the witness described, officers say the incident may have been caused by road rage.

I-45 northbound was shut down at St. Joseph Pkwy while officers investigated the scene.

No additional information has been shared, but an investigation remains underway. Officials are also asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.