A new survey finds that Texas is in the Top 10 when it comes to states with the most confrontational drivers.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to the Forbes Advisor survey, Texas was ranked ninth overall, with five of the Top 10 states being in the South.

According to the survey, Texas was tied for first for being the most likely to report that another driver has cut them off on purpose as well as that another driver has honked at them in frustration.

MORE: Texas ranked among hardest-working states

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 11: The Houston skyline appears above an intersection of freeways approaching from the east on April 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images) Expand

The survey also reveals that drivers in Texas were ranked fourth when it comes to reporting that a driver has gotten out of their vehicle to yell or fight with them.

Arizona ranked at the very top of the list for the most confrontational drivers, while, according to the survey, Delaware has the most polite drivers.

Click here to read more about the survey.