A Houston family is seeking justice after a tragic accident took the life of 63-year-old Joel Angel Guerra when an 18-wheeler lost its load on the I-610 North Loop on Wednesday, causing a major collision.

On the eve of his wife's birthday, Guerra left work early, looking forward to joining the celebrations. He was married for 44 years. But he never arrived; he was fatally injured when a bulldozer carried by the semi-trailer caused highway havoc that also left two others injured and shut down the freeway for 12 hours.

"We're devastated," said Guerra's sister, Maria Salinas. "We never imagined that something like this would happen to my brother."

Guerra's mother, Delia, shared her grief: "We didn’t expect one of my sons to die before we did. But that's life, and we have to accept it."

The incident has raised numerous questions among the family, particularly concerning the security of the load on the 18-wheeler.

"Why was that load not tied up? Why did it come across the freeway? Just single his car out. It just timed perfect. There's no word for it. How do you cope with that?" lamented Jose Guerra, Joel's brother.

The loss of Guerra, who hailed from a big family, with six siblings, including his nine grandchildren, with another on the way, has left his relatives struggling to cope.

"This just ruined all our lives. This turns us upside down," Maria Salinas expressed.

As they search for answers, the family faces the challenge of dealing with not only their loss but also the health issues of their aging parents.

It's especially an emotional time as Mother's Day celebrations approach in both Mexico and the United States.

"Today [in Mexico] happens to be Mother’s Day, and we cannot celebrate nothing because we’re losing. Part of us is gone," Salinas said.

The freeway opened up again on Thursday and while everything is flowing back to normal for drivers, Guerra's family is dealing with the reality of his death.

"Whose fault was this? Who is at fault for what happened? This is not fair for him, for us, for his family," Maria Salinas added, demanding accountability for the accident.

The family clings to the memory of Guerra, recalling the final hug he shared with his sister last Saturday. "Everything is going to be okay," he assured her, in an embrace that now holds more meaning than ever before.