Houston traffic: Some lanes of I-610 near Homestead reopen after 18-wheeler crash, 1 killed

Cleanup is continuing after an 18-wheeler struck a center median and moved a concrete barrier on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to Houston police, the incident occurred on IH-610 North Loop at Homestead around 3:12 p.m. A semi-tractor trailer was carrying a bulldozer driving westbound on North Loop when it got into a collision with a Mazda causing it to veer off the road and hit the barricade.

The bulldozer came detached and fell against traffic going eastbound hitting two vehicles, officials say.

Multiple people went to the hospital and one person died from their injuries.

Photo from the scene via SkyFOX.

Preliminary information says the initial car did an unsafe lane change.

The crash also caused the truck to spill fuel on the main lanes of the freeway.

Two westbound lanes are open in the area, however, all eastbound lanes remain closed as officials have to put the barrier back in place.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as a large traffic backup is occurring in the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.