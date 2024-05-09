A new $1.6 billion hospital is on the way following a groundbreaking ceremony that was held on Thursday.

The 12-story hospital, which is slated to become the county's next Level I trauma center, replacing the aging LBJ Hospital, is expected to open in late 2028.

Officials said the project signals the start of Harris Health’s $2.9 billion investment in its multi-phase, multi-year strategic facilities plan to add a new Level-I capable trauma hospital, renovate the current LBJ facility, expand the capacity of existing Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital, and add three new health centers in Northwest, Southwest and Eastern Harris County.

"LBJ and Ben Taub were built over 30 years ago, and in that time our community has grown exponentially," said Esmaeil Porsa, MD, president and CEO, Harris Health System. "The addition of a Level I-capable trauma center will be the first of its kind in Harris County outside of the Texas Medical Center and is vital in meeting the growing needs of our region, as is the expansion of our primary care platform with new clinics."

Newest Hospital Rendering (Courtesy Harris Health and HKS Architects, Inc.)

The new hospital will include approximately 1.3 million square feet, and will feature 390 private rooms, with the space to add 60 more when additional capacity is needed. With a rooftop helipad, 15 dedicated operating rooms and a cutting-edge hybrid operating room, the hospital is designed to cater to a wide range of medical needs from routine procedures to the most complex emergency surgeries.

"The northeast side has been underdeveloped for many years, especially in healthcare," added Porsa. "For us to put this hospital here, it will be central to serving this community for many, many generations to come."

Harris County voters overwhelmingly approved the $2.5 billion bond supporting Harris Health’s strategic facilities plan in November 2023, with more than 72% approving the measure.