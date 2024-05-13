Houston METRO crash: METRORail train collides with truck, 4 taken to hospital

An investigation is underway after a collision between a METRORail train and a red pickup truck on Monday evening.

According to METRO police, the collision occurred on the 5000 block of Harrisburg in Houston.

Officials said a private vehicle ran a red light and made an illegal left turn in front of the train.

Three people from the pickup truck and one person on the train were taken to the hospital.

No further information was released by authorities.