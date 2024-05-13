Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies are investigating what they describe as a home invasion that occurred Monday morning in Humble.

Constable Mark Herman says three men broke into a home in the 16300 block of Tulipan Spring Trail and held the occupant at gunpoint with rifles.

The suspects fired shots inside the home and fled the scene in the Dodge Ram they arrived in and also stole the victim's jeep.

Precinct 4 Constable Deputies responded to the 16600 block of Tranquility Grove Drive about an abandoned vehicle at the pond.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies confirmed it to be a stolen jeep from the Home Invasion.

Constables also responded to the 6900 block of Fuchsia Lane in Humble after a resident called stating he was robbed at gunpoint by two Hispanic males wearing no shirts. He says they took his wallet and money and assaulted him before they fled back to a white pickup truck.

Constables conducted a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Flax Bourton Drive on a pickup possibly linked to the suspects of the Home Invasion and Aggravated Robbery.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Two other suspects, a 13-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were placed in custody.

Deputies are still searching for the third suspect in this case.