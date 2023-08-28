Texas is among the hardest-working states in the country, according to a new study.

The Lone Star State made the Top 10, coming in sixth on the ranking by WalletHub.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared direct work factors – like average workweek hours and employment rate—and indirect work factors – like average commute time and workers with multiple jobs.

North Dakota topped the list as the hardest-working state. The others in the Top 10 include:

2. Alaska

3. South Dakota

4. Nebraska

5. Wyoming

6. Texas

7. Virginia

8. Colorado

9. Kansas

10. Hawaii

