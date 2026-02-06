Lone Star College evacuated two campuses for potential bomb threats

The Brief An alert was issued for Lone Star College University Park and Creekside to calmly evacuate and move away from their building. Lone Star College reports both campuses received potential bomb threats. Classes have been canceled at the campuses for the rest of the day.



Lone Star College has canceled classes at two of their campuses Friday after bomb threats led to evacuations at University Park and Creekside.

Lone Star College campus evacuation alert

The backstory:

A message about the evacuation was shared on the college's website and shared by the campus police department on Friday morning.

Two campuses, University Park and Creekside, were ordered to evacuate.

The alert stated, "Calmly evacuate and move away from your building. Await further instructions. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day at both locations.

Bomb threats investigated

Lone Star College reported both campuses received potential bomb threats. According to the college, the threats came through the iSchools – K-12 schools that lease space from Lone Star College – at both of the campuses.

What's next:

Officials say bomb dogs will clear the buildings, and the FBI is working on identifying the caller.