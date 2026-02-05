Fatal crash shuts down I-45 North in Spring, officials say
SPRING, Texas - A deadly crash has closed off the northbound lanes of the North Freeway, according to authorities.
North Freeway fatal crash
What we know:
The crash was reported on I-45 North near Louetta Road. Officials have closed off those lanes to drivers.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Authorities with the sheriff's office and the Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.