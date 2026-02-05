Fatal crash shuts down I-45 North in Spring, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported on northbound I-45 near Louetta Road. Northbound lanes are closed off. Precinct 4 deputies are assisting the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



A deadly crash has closed off the northbound lanes of the North Freeway, according to authorities.

North Freeway fatal crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on I-45 North near Louetta Road. Officials have closed off those lanes to drivers.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Authorities with the sheriff's office and the Precinct 4 Constable's Office are on the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.