The Houston Police Department is seeking a suspect who gunned a man down in a parking lot on Monday.

According to reports, the victim, a 28-year-old man whose identity is yet to be confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, was found unresponsive in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by the Houston Fire Department paramedics, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations by the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division revealed that prior to the shooting, the victim and the unidentified suspect were engaged in an argument earlier in the day. The altercation escalated when the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing in his vehicle.

The suspect, described as a black male in his early 30s wearing light blue jeans, is believed to have fled the scene in a tan, four-door sedan. The vehicle reportedly has heavy damage on both the front and rear bumper.

Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

