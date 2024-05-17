Comcast has opened all operational Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the Houston area for free on Friday following deadly storms.

The storms on Thursday knocked out power to hundreds of thousand of people and caused significant damage in some areas.

Comcast says the power outages have also led to some temporary service interruptions.

The company says customers without power won’t have internet service because the modems need electricity. Those with power could still experience an internet outage due to downed telecommunication lines.

Residents can search for the nearest Xfinity WiFi hotspot by clicking here.