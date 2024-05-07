Polk County deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for the murder of a woman who was found dead in a wooded area a day after she was reported missing.

The sheriff’s office says detectives have obtained a first-degree felony murder warrant for 23-year-old De’Andre Wright, and they’re asking for the public’s help to locate him.

De’Andre Shermail Wright (Photo: Polk County Sheriffs Office)

The sheriff’s office says Wright is wanted in connection with the death of Jasmine Muldoon, who was found dead in a wooded area off of US-59, a few miles north of Livingston, on Monday.

Authorities say Muldoon had been reported missing just the day before. Her body has been taken to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office, and they will determine her cause of death.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details on Wright’s connection to Muldoon.

Authorities say anyone who sees Wright should not approach him but call their nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

Anyone with information in this case or about Wright’s whereabouts can contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810.

You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers, at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.