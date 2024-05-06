James Winthrop Momon Jr. is wanted on multiple felony warrants.

According to court records, he pistol whipped a victim on New Year's Eve of 2023. Logan, who is the victim listed, says it was a terrifying experience.

"I did think he was going to shoot me when he did pull out the gun. He pointed it directly at my face. It was just a scary situation," he said.

He says his female friend had past relations with Momon, but Logan had never seen or heard of him.

"I go to work, I go home. I'm not a street guy, so that's my first incident of being in something like that," he said.

Court records say the gash in Logan's head was so deep, his friend thought he had been shot.

"Still traumatized a little bit but day by day, taking it slow," said Logan.

Though Momon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case, he has yet to be arrested.

Harris County court records show that when Momon is accused of attacking Logan, he was out on bond for a 2019 aggravated robbery charge.

Court records in that case say that Momon was messaging a teenage girl back and forth over Instagram and set up a time to meet to buy an iPhone off her.

The court records say she left her high school to meet up with Momon when he pointed a gun in her face and demanded everything she had. The girl went back to school and told her principal, according to records.

Records show Momon was arrested in that case and his bond was set. But, records indicate that in 2020, the bond was lowered, and he paid it just two weeks later, then stopped showing up to court.

"I just don't want this to happen to nobody else. I just want him off the streets and behind bars where he belongs," said Logan.

If you know where Momon is, call 713-222-TIPS. Your call is anonymous, and you could get a cash reward for your information.