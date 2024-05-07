Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death at a Houston gas station and then getting into a gunfight with a deputy constable.

The Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable reportedly sustained some minor injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident began around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station near MacGregor and Almeda.

According to police, a Houston Fire Department ambulance crew was getting fuel at the gas station when they witnessed a domestic disturbance between the suspect and a woman.

The HFD crew reported that the man and the woman went into the store, then came out and argued.

According to police, the HFD crew then saw the suspect chase the woman to the driveway of the store and shoot her approximately nine times.

Police say the HFD crew retreated to safety during the shooting and then saw a deputy constable approaching. They flagged him down and told him what they saw.

Police say the suspect then got into a vehicle and drove up the street a bit, and the deputy constable followed to attempt a traffic stop.

"The deputy engaged the suspect after the traffic stop, immediately went into a shooting. The officer retreated, exchange rounds. The suspect then got into the deputy’s vehicle and drove away," said HPD Asst. Chief Anderson.

Police say the suspect returned a short time later, and there was another gunfight with the deputy constable. The suspect reportedly got into a black Chevy Camaro with Texas plate DTB4849 and left the scene.

Meanwhile, after the deputy constable had left the gas station to conduct the traffic stop, police say the HFD ambulance crew had rendered aid to the wounded woman and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Tragically a domestic disturbance that resulted in a death," Asst. Chief Anderson said. "As I said, the suspect is not in custody, but we know who he is, and we are actively tracking him and searching for the vehicle. But we ask for the public's help in locating him."

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They have not released his name.