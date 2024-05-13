Houston crash: 1 killed, 2 struck in car-pedestrian crash on Westheimer

The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating after one person was killed in a car-pedestrian crash on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at the intersection of Westheimer and Briarhurst just before 7:30 p.m.

Officials said two people were struck by a vehicle, and one person was killed.

One person has been detained in connection to the crash.

As of this writing, Westheimer is currently closed in both directions in the area.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.