Bellaire police investigating evening road rage shooting

The Bellaire Police Department is investigating following an evening road rage shooting that ended with a victim in the hospital.

Police said they received a call from a resident in the 6500 block of Avenue B reporting that a person had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old white male with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police that he had been tracing south on IH-610 at the Fournace exit when he was involved in a minor crash and altercation with another vehicle.

Police said, during the altercation, the driver of the second vehicle fired several rounds from an unknown type handgun at the victim's vehicle. That's where the victim was shot in the leg.

The victim fled the scene and drove to his home.

Authorities said the only description of the suspect vehicle is a white Dodge truck pulling an empty black trailer.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Bellaire Police Department at (713) 668-0487.