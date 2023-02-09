article

A Fort Bend County father has been charged with injury to a child and making a false police report after a four-year-old was shot on Thursday, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says Gendri Aguillon, 25, was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, and his bond was set at $750.

MORE: Toddler killed, another injured in strollers sold at major US retailers, CPSC warns

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the hospital for a report of a child shot. The sheriff's office say the father reported that the child had been injured in a road rage incident.

The child had one gunshot wound to the arm and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says, after further investigation, it was determined that the child had actually been injured at a home in the 25000 block of Tancy Ranch Court, south of Katy.

The sheriff’s office says possible mishandling of a firearm contributed to the child’s injury.

Aguillon was placed in custody and charged.

"No child should ever be harmed in any way," Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a news release. "Our detectives are thoroughly investigating the incident and we remind everyone that making a false police report is illegal. Those responsible will be held accountable."