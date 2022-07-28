Judge sets high bonds for pair charged in north side road rage caught on tape, one suspect posts bond

article

The violent road rage exchange caught on video has gone viral.

You can see the driver of a silver car trying to get away. That's when Nazly Ortiz comes out of the truck with a handgun and fires into the backseat of the passenger's side window, where the victim's 2-year-old nephew is sitting.

BACKGROUND: Bond set for 2 charged in connection to alleged road rage shooting caught on video

As the man who was grazed by a bullet drives away, Ortiz can be seen firing another shot.

34-year-old Benjamin Lee Green is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"Financially, he can't make a very large bond. He's on disability," Green's attorney told the court.

Green's attorney asked 182nd Criminal District Court Judge Danny Lacayo for bond to be set at $10,000.

Booking photos of Nazly Ortiz & Benjamin Greene.

"There was a mutual combat not shown on this video. He actually called the police and turned himself in, and gave a statement as to what happened," Green's attorney told the judge.

"I don't care what the state asked for, based on the facts from what I've been hearing, I think $150,000 is an appropriate bond in this case," Judge Lacayo said.

RELATED: Family of Houston man killed in road rage shooting reacts to viral video showing woman shoot at car

Nazly Ortiz's attorney asked for a $30,000 bond. She's also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"Based on the video we currently have, this defendant's brazenness, we were almost inches away from a capital murder," said assistant DA Andrew Figliuzzi. "She could have easily shot and killed a 2-year-old child.

Judge Lacayo set her bond at $300,000.

"If you post bond, you're going to have to wear an electronic monitor. You'll have a curfew from seven until seven, no drugs, no alcohol, and no weapons," Judge Lacayo told Ortiz.

MORE HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

"We're just very thankful to Judge Lacayo for realizing the seriousness of this case, and the fact that road rage incidents are increasing in Harris County," Figliuzzi said.

Late Thursday, Green posted his $150,000 bond.