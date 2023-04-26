Authorities are searching for a man at the center of a road rage incident in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, investigators were called to Jones Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. W for road rage.

The caller told officers a man got out of his vehicle "and began yelling at her at gunpoint." The same caller did provide a license plate for the other driver and investigation is underway.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.