2 houses heavily damaged in Cy-Fair fire

The Brief Two houses burned in a fire in Cy-Fair on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Two houses were heavily damaged in a fire in a Cy-Fair neighborhood on Wednesday, officials say.

Fire burns neighboring homes

What we know:

The fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Walnut Cove Drive, near Highway 6 and Keith Harrow Boulevard.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department says firefighters arrived and discovered that the fire from the first home had spread to a neighboring house.

Firefighters called for additional companies as they worked to control the fire. CFFD says it took about an hour to an hour and a half to get the fires under control.

Both houses sustained significant damage.

Officials say the family that lives in the house that initially caught on fire were not home at the time.

A resident of the neighboring house was reportedly home at the time and had AC technicians working in the attic. Officials say she went outside and saw her garage was on fire and then went back into the home to alert the workers and grab her pets.

No injuries were reported. Officials say one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Power out in neighborhood

Local perspective:

Due to the fires, the Cy-Fair Fire Department said power was shut off for "a large part" of the Deerfield Subdivision. Residents were asked not to call their power provider.