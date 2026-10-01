Atascocita crash: Juvenile hospitalized, hit by vehicle while riding electric scooter

The Brief A juvenile was hit by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter, according to Constable Mark Herman. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Harris County officials say the driver stayed at the scene.



There is a heavy police presence in the Atascocita area after a juvenile was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter, according to Constable Mark Herman.

Juvenile hit by vehicle

What we know:

Precinct 4's office reported deputies were investigating an auto-pedestrian crash on Eagle Springs Parkway and Grand Teton Trail near Lake Houston.

A juvenile was riding to school on an electric scooter when they were hit by a vehicle.

Constable Herman reports the juvenile was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

What we don't know:

The condition of the juvenile is unknown.