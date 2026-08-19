I-10 Katy Freeway reopens near West 610 Loop; stalled 18-wheeler still on highway

Lanes have reopened on the I-10 Katy Freeway near the West 610 Loop. The lanes were closed off by a stalled 18-wheeler further down the west Houston highway.

Houston traffic: Katy Freeway lanes closed

What we know:

Officials say the big rig is stalled out in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Silber Road.

Drivers on that highway were initially being directed onto the 610 West Loop. The I-10 lanes are now open near the loop, but the 18-wheeler is still blocking some lanes near Silber.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate for when the 18-wheeler will be removed from the highway.