1 dead, 1 in critical condition after brothers exchange gunfire in southwest Houston

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The Brief Houston Police said one man is dead and another was critically injured after an argument between brothers led to a shooting. It happened early Saturday morning on Parkridge Court. Police said one brother shot the other multiple times before shooting himself.



One man is dead and another is hospitalized after an argument between brothers led to an exchange of gunfire, Houston police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. on Parkridge Court.

Police said two brothers got into an argument, leading to one brother shooting the other multiple times before turning the gun on himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The brothers' identities have not been released.

Police did not say what led to the argument.