Man dies after falling during Aldine-area altercation

The Brief One man reportedly struck another man during an argument, causing the victim to hit his head on the pavement. The victim was critically injured and later pronounced deceased. The other man stayed at the scene with authorities.



A man died Saturday evening after an argument briefly turned physical in north Houston, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Fatal fall in Aldine area

What we know:

The scene is said to be on Willis Street near the Hardy Toll Road and Aldine Bender Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one man reportedly struck another man during an argument, causing the second man to hit his head on the pavement.

The man who fell was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The sheriff later confirmed that the man was pronounced deceased.

The other man involved is said to have stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed as of now.