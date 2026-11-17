The Brief Officials are on the scene of a reported explosion that occurred in La Porte, according to CAER (Community Assistance Emergency Response). According to a message on CAER, an explosion, fire, process/unit upset occurred at the Clean Harbors facility located on Independence Parkway in La Porte. The message stated, "activity may be noticeable to the community."



Officials are on the scene of a reported explosion that occurred in La Porte, according to CAER (Community Assistance Emergency Response).

What we know:

According to a message on CAER, an explosion, fire, process/unit upset occurred at the Clean Harbors facility (Deer Park Incineration Facility) located on Independence Parkway in La Porte.

The message stated, "Emergency vehicles, flames, noise, sirens, smoke, activity may be noticeable to the community."

The message added, "We are actively responding to the incident. Protecting employees, neighboring facilities, the community, and the environment remains a priority."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any injuries have been reported as a result.

What they're saying:

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management posted a statement on social media saying, "The City of La Porte is monitoring the ongoing incident at Clean Harbors, located at 2027 Independence Parkway S. We are aware of reports from residents experiencing loud noises and vibrations associated with the incident. At this time, no actions are needed from La Porte residents. We will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as needed."

According to the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management, "The City of Deer Park is currently monitoring reports of a potential tank fire at the Clean Harbors facility. Local authorities are actively investigating the incident and working to gather verified details as the situation unfolds."

The City of Deer Park posted on X, saying, "The City of Deer Park’s air monitoring system is not detecting any hazardous readings. Per Clean Harbors’ recommendation, it is not advised to shelter in place at this time."

What is Deer Park Incineration Facility?

According to the Clean Harbors company website, "located just east of Houston, Clean Harbors Deer Park is the industry’s performance leader. This RCRA and TSCA permitted site manages a broad range of hazardous and industrial waste in the form of liquids, solids, sludge and gases."

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.