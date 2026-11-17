The Brief Texas Senate Bill 8 sets a Dec. 1, 2026, deadline for sheriffs whose counties operate or contract with a private operator for a jail to comply with an immigration enforcement agreement requirement. Montgomery County says it signed a 287(g) agreement in 2020 and continues operating a Jail Enforcement Model inside its jail. FOX 26 has requested details about Harris County’s plans, including the agreement being pursued, participating personnel and anticipated costs.



A state deadline is approaching for Texas sheriffs to formalize their participation in federal immigration enforcement, raising questions about what responsibilities local personnel will assume and how counties will pay for them.

Senate Bill 8 requires covered sheriffs to request and enter into immigration enforcement agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The law sets a Dec. 1 compliance deadline, but the duties local personnel perform will depend on the terms of their agreements.

FOX 26 is asking Houston-area sheriff’s offices about their implementation plans. Montgomery County confirmed it has participated in the federal 287(g) program since 2020. Details about Harris County’s plans remained pending as of this report.

What we know:

SB 8 took effect Jan. 1, 2026. It added a chapter to the Texas Government Code governing immigration enforcement agreements between sheriffs and the federal government.

The requirement applies to sheriffs whose counties operate a jail or contract with a private vendor to operate one. The final legislation does not limit that requirement to counties above a particular population.

The law defines an immigration enforcement agreement as a written agreement under the federal 287(g) program, or a similar federal program, authorizing specified local personnel to enforce federal immigration law.

Each agreement must identify the scope, duration and limitations of that authority. Participating sheriffs must allocate the personnel, funding and other resources necessary to implement their agreements.

The December deadline applies to the sheriff’s requirement under SB 8. It does not impose the same agreement requirement on municipal police departments such as the Houston Police Department.

What Montgomery County Is Doing

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 26 it signed a memorandum of understanding to participate in the 287(g) program in 2020.

A spokesperson said the office continues using the Jail Enforcement Model, administered through its Justice Bureau inside the jail.

According to MCSO, the program applies only after a person has been lawfully arrested for a state-law violation above a Class C misdemeanor or fine-only offense.

That description places Montgomery County’s program inside the jail following a qualifying arrest, rather than describing an immigration enforcement assignment during routine patrols.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 has requested confirmation from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office about whether it has submitted a request or signed an agreement, which model it is pursuing and when participating personnel would begin their duties.

Other questions include how many employees would participate, what training they would receive, whether any responsibilities would extend beyond the jail and what implementation would cost.

FOX 26 also asked how a formal agreement would change the county jail’s existing cooperation with ICE.

ICE’s Houston public affairs officer, Tim Oberle, acknowledged the inquiry and said he would look into the questions. That acknowledgment did not confirm the status or terms of a Harris County agreement.

Without those details, it remains unclear whether implementation would change the number of people transferred to ICE, shift duties between federal and county personnel or require additional county resources.

Who Pays for the Agreements?

SB 8 creates a state grant program administered by the Texas comptroller to help participating sheriffs cover eligible expenses that are not reimbursed by the federal government.

The legislation establishes these population-based grant amounts:

Harris County falls within the $140,000 tier. That amount is not a confirmed award to the county or a guaranteed annual payment. Eligibility requires an agreement, and an award depends on an approved application and available funding.

Grant money may be spent over two years on eligible expenses, including personnel compensation, reporting, equipment, required training and costs associated with confining people under the agreement’s authority.

The law also prohibits a commissioners court from reducing a sheriff’s appropriation in response to the department receiving one of these grants.

FOX 26 has requested Harris County’s anticipated implementation costs and information about available funding.

What they're saying:

Houston immigration attorney Raed Gonzalez said uncertainty surrounding immigration enforcement remains a concern for families.

"Everybody's very afraid. Everybody is in limbo, as you stated before. We don't know what is gonna happen," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez distinguished broader fears about immigration enforcement from his expectations about this particular legislation.

For people concerned about how enforcement could affect an individual case, he emphasized seeking an assessment of their legal options.

"But most importantly, you need to talk to an immigration lawyer to know where you stand. What are your options if you're eligible for a bond? What forms of relief are there for you?" Gonzalez said.

His comments do not establish the terms of any county’s agreement or predict how many people might be transferred to ICE.

What Happens if an Agreement Isn’t Finalized?

The law requires sheriffs to request and enter into an agreement, but it also addresses situations in which a request does not result in one.

A sheriff who requests an agreement but does not enter into one must make additional requests at least annually. A separate provision requires annual proof to the Texas Attorney General of attempts to secure an agreement.

FOX 26 has requested clarification from the attorney general’s office about how the Dec. 1 deadline will be assessed when a sheriff has submitted a request, but ICE has not finalized an agreement.

SB 8 authorizes the attorney general to bring a court action against a sheriff who fails to comply. The attorney general may seek appropriate equitable relief and recover reasonable litigation expenses.

The deadline should not be assumed to be the date participating personnel necessarily begin operations. The agreement’s status, training requirements and implementation schedule are additional details FOX 26 is seeking.

What's next:

FOX 26 has requested responses from additional sheriff’s offices to compare their agreement models, staffing, costs and implementation schedules.

The station also requested statements from the Texas Attorney General’s Office and Sen. Charles Schwertner’s office about the law’s requirements and intended effects.

The story will be updated as additional responses and agreement details become available.