The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a shooting near Bastian Elementary School in southeast Houston. According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Bellfort Avenue and Jutland Road. Houston police said one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials said the suspects involved fled on foot.



The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a shooting near Bastian Elementary School in southeast Houston.

What we know:

According to authorities, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Bellfort Avenue and Jutland Road.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

Houston police said one man, approximately 40-years-old, was found to have been shot more than one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is said to currently be in stable, but critical condition as he's in surgery.

Houston police said they're working to determine what led up to the shooting as there are conflicting reports about what may have occurred.

Authorities said one report was the victim was walking down the street or possibly on a Houston METRO bus.

Another report was the victim got off the METRO bus by himself, met up with some people, and there was an argument.

Houston police said Houston METRO authorities are on the scene working to determine which bus was involved so they can obtain video surveillance.

Authorities stated they are checking the area for suspects in the neighborhood.

Officials said the suspects involved fled on foot wearing black hoodies.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.