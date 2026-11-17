The Brief A 35-year-old woman died after being shot and dropped off at a Pearland hospital early Saturday morning. Before dying, the victim told a family member her boyfriend, 31-year-old Jesus Alexandre Rodriguez Alcaraz, shot her. Police tracked Rodriguez Alcaraz across the state using license plate readers and arrested him in Vernon, Texas.



Pearland police have arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend and leaving her at a Pearland hospital before he was found nearly 450 miles away near the Oklahoma border.

Jesus Alexandre Rodriguez Alcaraz, 31, is in custody at a Brazoria County Jail and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesus Alexandre Rodriguez Alcaraz mugshot

Deadly Pearland shooting

What we know:

Pearland police officers were called to Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital on State Highway 288 near Broadway Street around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. According to hospital staff, 35-year-old Monserrat Ramirez Sandate was dropped off with gunshot wounds at the emergency room by a male who immediately left afterward.

Sandate received life-saving treatment before being airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Investigators say they later learned Sandate called a family member and told them she was shot by her boyfriend, later identified as Alcaraz.

Following the shooting, Pearland police reportedly used surveillance footage and license plate reader technology to identify a vehicle linked to Rodriguez Alcaraz.

Investigators tracked the vehicle heading north on Interstate 45 and issued a statewide law enforcement alert. Coordination with outside agencies later showed the vehicle heading west toward Amarillo.

Around 8:50 a.m., about 7 hours after Pearland PD received the initial call, Vernon Police Department officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in Vernon, Texas, which is miles away from the Oklahoma border. Alcaraz was the only person inside and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released details on where the shooting took place or what led up to the gunfire.

Could murder charges be filed?

What's next:

Authorities said the aggravated assault charge could be upgraded as detectives continue to gather evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the case is asked to call the Pearland Police Department Tip Line at 281-997-4211.