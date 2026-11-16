The Brief Sources told FOX 26 the U-Haul’s female driver departed on an Emirates flight carrying only a small bag. Airport officials are reviewing protocols and reporting expectations as the investigation remains open.



What happened at Bush Airport's Terminal E Tuesday November 10 is unacceptable, according to an airport spokesperson.

The big question: how could something like this happen.

What we know:

Sources tell FOX 26, a U-Haul truck was left unattended for hours in front of Terminal E.

The female driver, sources say, left on an Emirates flight carrying only a small bag.

"My understanding it was a U-Haul. Something of that nature stopped and parked there and left for some time is pretty unusual, amazing, and concerning," said Dennis Franks, a 22-year FBI veteran and current president of an investigative security company. "Vehicles parked anywhere near, especially abandoned in airport vicinities, are a high priority consideration under the federal regulations. Normally, they're monitored strictly, and it's the responsibility of the airport authorities. The exterior portions of monitoring by closed-circuit TV cameras, by my understanding, is the airport has private security monitoring the cameras."

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 26, Houston Airports said, "On Tuesday, Nov. 10, a vehicle was left at the Terminal E curb at IAH. The vehicle went unreported for an unacceptable amount of time. The Houston Police Department responded and cleared the vehicle. Houston Airports is reviewing protocols and reporting expectations. This remains an open investigation. We are not able to share additional details at this time."