The Brief Two people were reportedly shot during a car meet-up in the parking lot of the former Greenspoint Mall. Both died at the hospital. There is no information about a suspect at this time.



Two people were shot and killed early Monday morning while reportedly attending a car meet-up in the parking lot of the former Greenspoint Mall, Houston police say.

Shooting in former Greenspoint Mall parking lot

What we know:

Houston police say the shooting occurred around 2:25 a.m. at 105 Greenspoint Mall.

Officers who responded to the shooting found one person shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police learned that another person who had been shot showed up at a local hospital in a private vehicle. He also died from his injuries.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The people who were killed have not been publicly identified. Police described them only as "males" but did not provide ages.

Police say the two people were attending an alleged car meet-up when the shooting occurred, but there’s no other information about what led up to the shooting.

Police say there is no known suspect at this time.

What you can do:

Houston police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.