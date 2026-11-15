One killed, three hospitalized after suspected impaired driver T-bones car in Houston

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The Brief One person was killed and three others were hospitalized early Sunday after an impaired driver T-boned a car on Fannin Street in Houston. The crash sent both vehicles into utility poles, knocking down power lines and causing a localized outage in the immediate area. Authorities have accepted charges against the truck's driver, though the identities of those involved and the driver's exact age have not been released.



One person was killed and three others were hospitalized early Sunday after an impaired driver T-boned a car in Houston, sending both vehicles into utility poles and knocking down power lines, police said.

Fannin Street crash

What we know:

Houston police and fire crews responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 4400 block of Fannin Street, where they found a heavily damaged Kia in the middle of the roadway and a white pickup truck off the road, according to a Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division sergeant at the scene.

Investigators believe the white truck was traveling on Fannin Street when it broadsided the Kia, pushing both vehicles down the street and into power poles. The driver of the Kia, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, died at the scene.

Five people were inside the truck, most of them juveniles. Three were taken to a hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries, police said.

Authorities believe the driver of the truck was impaired, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office has accepted charges in the case. Investigators were working to confirm whether the driver is 18 or a juvenile.

The crash downed power lines and caused a localized outage in the immediate area. Officials did not immediately have an estimated timeframe for repairs. The identities of those involved were not immediately released.