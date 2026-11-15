Houston weather: Cold front brings heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding risk
HOUSTON - Widespread rain and storms are likely for much of Sunday as a cold front moves through Southeast Texas. Downpours will roll across the Greater Houston area by the early afternoon hours.
Weather in Houston today
The FOX26 area is under a 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms on Sunday, and certain spots are under a 2/4 risk for flooding. We could see 2–6" of localized heavy rain with isolated higher amounts.
Parts of the Houston area closer to the coast are also under a Wind Advisory for gusts that could reach upwards of 45kts.
Weather this week in Houston
By Monday morning, temperatures will once again take a dip into the 50s, with highs only around 60 degrees Monday afternoon. Rain should quickly move out by early Monday making way for a mostly dry day. Temperatures will also stay on the chilly side for Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s Tuesday afternoon.
Live Radar
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Weather Team.