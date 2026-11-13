Montgomery County authorities arrest man for shots fired on I-45

The Brief A man reportedly fired at another driver on Friday, hitting the victim's vehicle. The suspect was found minutes after the victim called 911. Officials are looking to speak to anyone who has more information.



A man was arrested in Montgomery County on Friday for allegedly shooting at another driver on I-45.

Montgomery County: I-45 road rage shooting

What we know:

The county sheriff's office says a driver going north on the interstate told 911 that his vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident reportedly happened on the highway near Rayford Road.

The victim gave a description of the suspect's vehicle, which was found minutes after the 911 call came in. The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Calixto Villarreal Jr, was then stopped and detained.

(Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say two guns inside Villarreal's truck were taken as evidence. It was later determined that the suspect fired one shot that struck the victim's vehicle.

Villarreal is said to have been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the alleged shooting are not available.

What you can do:

Detectives are now looking to speak to anyone who saw the shooting or has any more information about it.

Tipsters can call the sheriff's office's Major Crimes Unit at 936-760-5876 and mention case number 26A387658.